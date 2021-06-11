Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $36.06. 715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 352,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTGX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

