ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.68 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $178,489.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProximaX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00176356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00196408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.01214529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.18 or 1.00199053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.