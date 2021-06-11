Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.96

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $14.02. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 14,339 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.07.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBIP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

