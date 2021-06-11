Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,986 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.92 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

