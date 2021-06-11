PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, an increase of 2,482.1% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,460.0 days.
Shares of PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,780. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.
About PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.
