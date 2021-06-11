PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, an increase of 2,482.1% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,460.0 days.

Shares of PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,780. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.

About PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk., through its subsidiary, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, owns and operates telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Tower Rental and Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and Wireline Services. The company leases space at its multi-tenant tower for wireless operators under long term lease agreements; and acts as a closed fixed network provider with VSAT and fiber optic.

