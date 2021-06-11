PTON (PTON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. PTON has a market capitalization of $339,789.44 and approximately $22.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PTON has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.18 or 0.00747908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083802 BTC.

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

