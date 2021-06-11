Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $176,575.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058803 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001536 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.