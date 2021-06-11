Public Storage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 338 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.81. The stock had a trading volume of 574,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,748. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $296.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

