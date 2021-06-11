Public Storage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 338 call options.
Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.81. The stock had a trading volume of 574,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,748. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $296.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.10.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.14.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
