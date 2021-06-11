Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Sells $147,149.82 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PBYI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,248. The company has a market cap of $458.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.30. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

