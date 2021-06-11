PumaPay Reaches Market Cap of $8.05 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and $824,054.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00058173 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003416 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021162 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00772561 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00085282 BTC.
PumaPay Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “
PumaPay Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
