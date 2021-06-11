Pundi X[new] One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.83 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003759 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $364.69 million and approximately $25.83 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00177989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00196182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.06 or 0.01223269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,495.85 or 0.99916892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

