Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,303,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Pure Storage worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $414,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 34.2% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 13.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 511.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.70. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

