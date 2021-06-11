PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PTCHF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51.
PureTech Health Company Profile
