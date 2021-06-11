PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTCHF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

