Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Cap Tops $2.75 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.11 or 0.00040632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $64,820.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00157658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00188812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.42 or 0.01108667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,196.62 or 0.99992635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

