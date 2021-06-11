Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Reduced by William Blair

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CarMax by 47.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $43,427,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

