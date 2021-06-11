Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Issued By Raymond James

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 278,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

