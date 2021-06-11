Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

