Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Raised by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.42.

FM stock opened at C$28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.83. The company has a market cap of C$19.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

