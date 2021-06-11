Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Raised by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$199.25.

TSE:FNV opened at C$187.31 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.78 billion and a PE ratio of 49.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.42.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

