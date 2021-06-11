Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $59.91 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,877 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.