Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Raised by Analyst

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

