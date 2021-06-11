Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $18.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.92.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

