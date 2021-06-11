Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Lowered by Analyst

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.25. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $322,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Century Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.