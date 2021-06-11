Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,862 shares of company stock worth $3,255,921. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

