Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2021 earnings at $9.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PII. Truist upped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $127.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.31. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,157 shares of company stock worth $7,547,180. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Polaris by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Polaris by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

