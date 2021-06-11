Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

