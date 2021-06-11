Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for RH Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for RH in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.28. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $707.14 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 33.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

