Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Reduced by Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for RH in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $720.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.53.

Shares of RH stock opened at $707.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

