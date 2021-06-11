Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 864,162 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

