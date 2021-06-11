Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.73.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $205.69 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $142.34 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

