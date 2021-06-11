QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.99

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 1446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on QADA shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.89 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

