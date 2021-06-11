Qcash Trading Down 0.3% This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.41 million and approximately $429.68 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00153232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00189438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.01100627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,044.67 or 1.00052177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002719 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

