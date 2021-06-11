Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Qell Acquisition worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QELL. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QELL opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

