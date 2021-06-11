QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0397 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $9.53 million and $1.03 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00194241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.21 or 0.01147363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.95 or 0.99942339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

