Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $900.70 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $9.15 or 0.00024582 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $900.70 million and approximately $295.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,474,953 coins and its circulating supply is 98,441,150 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

