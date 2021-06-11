QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.32. 213,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.