QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 73,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 60,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 25,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.98. The company had a trading volume of 257,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

