Quant Price Tops $48.87 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $589.93 million and $11.45 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.87 or 0.00131272 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001967 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.73 or 0.00751470 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

