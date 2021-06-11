Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $587.11 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $587.11 million and $10.46 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $48.63 or 0.00136831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.46 or 0.00682204 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

