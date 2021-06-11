Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,856 shares of company stock worth $2,358,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,950. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.