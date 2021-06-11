Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quanterix worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth about $3,130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

QTRX stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,455 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

