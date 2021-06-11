Quantis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $191.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $14,478.78 and approximately $191.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00151613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00185914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.01099883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,405.18 or 1.00173572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

