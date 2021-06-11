Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $25.36 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,755 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for 4.9% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $25,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after buying an additional 444,687 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.76. 1,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,551. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

