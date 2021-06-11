Quantitative Advantage LLC Takes $47.46 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,456,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,936,000.

VB stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.89. 3,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,916. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $228.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.74.

