Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0391 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and $618,291.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00765712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.