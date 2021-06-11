Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $56,411.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,334.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.38 or 0.06331167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00433936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $560.02 or 0.01541298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00149987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00654089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00437401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006490 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,171,951 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

