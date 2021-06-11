Quark Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $650.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,630,386 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

