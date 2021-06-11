Qudian (QD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qudian (NYSE:QD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 15th.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter.

NYSE QD opened at $2.10 on Friday. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.74 and a quick ratio of 24.74. The company has a market cap of $531.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04.

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

