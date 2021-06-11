Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Short Interest Update

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QCAAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,526. Quinsam Capital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Quinsam Capital alerts:

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. Quinsam Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.