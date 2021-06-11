Quiztok (QTCON) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.69 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 46.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,433,315 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

